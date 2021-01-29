Russian rouble weakens towards near 2-month low as risk appetite dwindles

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker on Friday, heading back towards a near two-month low versus the dollar hit in the previous session due to dwindling risk appetite and the prospect of more protests in Russia this weekend.

At 0808 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 76.29 RUBUTSTN=MCX, nearing 75.6000, its weakest mark since Nov. 30 hit on Thursday.

It had lost 0.2% to trade at 92.34 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The American currency's inclination for growth will again put pressure on the rouble on Friday," said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

As risk appetite deteriorates, the rouble could soon test the 94 mark against the euro, she added.

The threat of new sanctions against Moscow over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's arrest, which last week prompted nationwide demonstrations, has plagued the rouble in recent days. More protests are scheduled for Sunday.

"Geopolitics have taken a back seat for now. Locally, the authorities have continued to 'clean up' the opposition field, fearing new protests," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail, rejecting an appeal against his detention and shrugging off calls by the West and tens of thousands of his Russian supporters for his release.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $55.38 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.5% to 1,364.2 points, its weakest since Dec. 24. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.1% lower at 3,304.1 points, a more than three-week low.

