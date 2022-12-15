Russian rouble weakens towards 65 against U.S. dollar

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slumped to its weakest against the U.S. dollar in more than five months on Thursday as the currency comes under fresh pressure from the West's price cap on Russia's oil exports.

The rouble fell to 64.95 against the U.S. dollar in morning trade in Moscow for its lowest reading since July 6 RUBUTSTN=MCX. By 0705 GMT it had pared some losses to stand 0.7% down for the session at 64.42.

Against the euro, the rouble was down 0.6% at an 11-week low of 68.72 EURRUBTN=MCX and against the Chinese yuan the currency lost 0.8% to 9.24 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

After crashing to historic lows when Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the West imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Russia, strict capital controls have helped the rouble to rebound strongly over the summer.

However, fears of a global recession, combined with the European Union's embargo on Russian oil exports and a Western price cap, have heaped fresh pressure on the Russian currency.

Recent weakness in the rouble comes even as prices for benchmark crude oil LCOc1 have recovered above $80 a barrel after hitting their lowest of the year last week.

Analysts said that a fall in foreign currency earnings by Russian exporters - who are required to convert at least half of their foreign earnings into roubles - was weighing on the currency.

Russian stock indexes were also down on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS lost 1.1% at the open to stand at 1,048.8 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 0.7% at 2,144.6 points.

Also in focus was an upcoming central bank meeting tomorrow. The regulator is expected to hold interest rates at 7.5% in its final rate-setting decision of the year.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell Editing by David Goodman )

