Russian rouble weakens to over two-week low past 90 vs dollar

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near 90 to the dollar on Thursday after hitting a more than two-week low in early trade, still buttressed by state forex sales, but having lost the support of favourable month-end tax payments.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 90.01 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier falling to 90.2450, its weakest point since Jan. 16.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 97.06 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and was flat against the yuan at 12.50 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

"The relative weakness of the Russian currency in recent days is caused by the end of the tax period," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov in a note. "We do not expect further rouble devaluation."

Month-end tax payments usually support the rouble as exporters convert their foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities. State FX sales have also been propping up the rouble.

The currency could also gain a boost should capital controls requiring exporters to convert foreign currency revenue be extended beyond April 30. Market players are on the lookout for news after the government's proposal for an extension was swiftly opposed by the central bank last week.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $80.61 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,130.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,231.8 points.

