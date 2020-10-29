Russian rouble weakens to 1-month low against dollar on mixed cues

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened to a one-month low against the dollar and touched multi-year lows versus the euro on Thursday, as low oil prices, rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election added pressure on the Russian unit.

At 0850 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 79.50 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on Sept. 29.

The rouble looks oversold as the market is driven more by emotions rather than by fundamental factors, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest. The rouble is seen ending this year near 75 versus the dollar, he said.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% to 93.25 EURRUBTN=MCX after briefly touching 93.33, its weakest since early 2016. It traded around 70 seen in early 2020 before the coronavirus wave hit Russia and oil prices fell.

Geopolitical factors remained in focus. The rouble felt the pressure from expectations that Democrat Joe Biden could win the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, which may result in new sanctions against Russia, analysts said.

Russian stock indexes extended losses from the previous session, driven by a drop in oil prices as renewed restrictions across the globe to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections and signs of a global oil supply glut were growing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,066.1 points, at a more than five-month low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,688.5 points, hovering near its lowest since mid-June.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

