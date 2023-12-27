News & Insights

Russian rouble weakens slightly as tax-driven FX sales wind down

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 27, 2023 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Olzhas Ayezov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar and euro on Wednesday in thin trading, with exporters having largely finished selling foreign currency for tax purposes.

The rouble was down 0.15% against the dollar at 91.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX at 0700 GMT and had lost 0.3% to 101.38 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, edged up by 0.1% to $81.15 a barrel as some major shippers prepared to resume passage through the Red Sea trade route despite continued attacks and broader Middle East tensions. O/R

Bogdan Zvarich, analyst at Russian financial services online marketplace banki.ru, said support for the Russian currency from higher oil prices "might not be enough for the rouble to turn around and start strengthening, but it will limit the sell-off".

Since October and the rouble's most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support, as have elevated interest rates.

Russian stock indexes strengthened.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% at 1,067.27 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose by 0.26% to 3,102.91.

