Russian rouble weakens, shrugging off record OFZ bond auction

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Wednesday amid globally low risk appetite, shrugging off record high placement of Russia's government bonds which are usually seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards Russian assets.

At 1521 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 77.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was heading towards its weakest level since March of 79.9750 it hit late last month.

The rouble is seen staying in the range of 76.50-77.50 against the dollar in the coming days unless there is a strong deterioration in the external backdrop or a sharper drop in oil prices, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The Russian finance ministry set a new record by placing 350.63 billion roubles ($4.53 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds at a single auction.

So far this month, the ministry has fulfilled its fourth-quarter plan borrowing plan by more than a third.

OFZ bonds are used to plug holes in Russia's budget and are popular among foreign investors thanks to their relatively lucrative yields.

Versus the euro, the rouble fell 0.8% to 91.18 EURRUBTN=MCX as renewed questions about a coronavirus vaccine and lack of an agreement on additional U.S. fiscal stimulus prompted a global shift to safer assets.

Russia announced on Wednesday it had approved a second COVID-19 vaccine, as the country recorded a record daily increase in coronavirus cases and switched to online classes for secondary school in the capital.

Russia's central bank was seeking to limit downward pressure on the rouble by selling around 8.6 billion roubles ($111.2 million) worth of foreign currency a day.

Meanwhile, Russian stock indexes were up, driven by a 1.4% increase in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $43.05 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,159.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% higher at 2,853.3 points.

($1 = 77.3420 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Smith and Lisa Shumaker)

