Russian rouble weakens, sanctions in focus

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The rouble eased on Tuesday as it mirrored moves in other emerging market currencies and faced a Russia-specific threat of more sanctions against Moscow over the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 77.27 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.1% to trade at 91.05 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, hovering near 93.32, its weakest level since 2016 which it hit in late September.

BCS brokerage said "the Russia risk trade" was under pressure as the European Union was set to impose new sanctions on Moscow.

EU foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan this week to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Navalny with a nerve agent. Russia denies such accusations but is expected to give a reciprocal response.

The rouble is likely to hover within a range of 76.50-77.50 against the dollar on Tuesday, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The political crisis in neighbouring Belarus is also in focus as it has kept Russian assets under pressure since August when a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election triggered widespread protests.

The Belarusian central bank said on Tuesday it was extending existing money market restrictions until early next year to help control the money supply in conditions of increased uncertainty on financial markets.

The Belarusian rouble showed no reaction to the news and was steady on the day at 2.5683 against the dollar BYN=, away from its all-time low of 2.6640 hit in late August.

On the Russian stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 0.3% lower at 1,159.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was little changed at 2,845.4 points.

The Russian stock market is expected to rise this week thanks to demand for second-tier shares despite weak demand from foreign investors, Sberbank Asset Management said.

