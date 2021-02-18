Russian rouble weakens past 74 vs dollar as oil prices slip

By 1537 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 74.07 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.7% versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX to trade at 89.43.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $64.08 a barrel, having earlier rallied to above the $65 mark for the first time in more than a year.

"The external story continues to dominate, stimulating active local buying (of foreign currency)," Locko-Invest analysts said in a note.

The rouble should maintain moderate upside potential to reach 72-72.5 against the greenback, but this path may well prove to be winding and thorny due to volatility, they said.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it had ruled on Tuesday to "indicate to the Government of Russia" that it should with immediate effect free opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose arrest and jailing have sparked anti-Kremlin protests in Russia.

The risks of a new wave of escalated sanctions rhetoric following the ECHR's ruling could have a negative impact on the rouble, Bank St Petersburg said.

Domestically, the rouble had some support from a month-end tax period that generally prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes pared gains to decline.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.9% to 1,448.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 3,406.0 points.

