Russian rouble weakens past 100 vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

October 03, 2023 — 12:10 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened past the symbolic threshold of 100 to the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by foreign currency outflows and the country's shrinking current account surplus.

The rouble's last tumble into triple digits in August led the Bank of Russia to make an emergency 350-basis-point rate hike to 12% and authorities discussed the possibility of reintroducing controls to buttress the currency.

At 0403 GMT, the rouble was 0.36% weaker against the dollar at 100.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX

It had gained 0.26% to trade at 106.65 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.28% against the yuan to 13.65 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian currency tends to come under pressure at the start of each month, after losing the support of a favourable month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert FX revenues to meet local liabilities.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)

