Russian rouble weakens on falling oil, renewed sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Monday, dragged down by falling oil prices and as investors weighed the risk of new sanctions against Moscow after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained at the border on his return to Russia.

At 0820 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX, slipping to a near one-week low.

It had lost 0.6% to trade at 89.27 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $54.66 a barrel.

"An additional negative for the rouble could be the authorities' decision to arrest Alexei Navalny, who returned to Russia yesterday, as for many investors it will be a reminder of the sanctions threat," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Police detained Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.

Joe Biden's ascendancy to the U.S. presidency later this week also carries higher geopolitical risk for Russia, said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble did receive some support from a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused companies convert their foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% at 1,463.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 3,442.6 points.

