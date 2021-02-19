Russian rouble weakens on falling oil

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened weaker on Friday amid falling oil prices and as market participants awaited clarity on the new sanctions that the European Union may impose on Moscow over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.07% weaker against the dollar at 73.92 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 89.47 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, possibly in the run-up to an EU summit, after a meeting of envoys gave approval for punitive measures, diplomats said.

Oil prices slid by up to 2% in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $63.35 a barrel.

"We expect the rouble to weaken moderately at the start of trading," Promsvyazbank said in a note.

The rouble largely shrugged off comments by Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, who told RIA news agency before market hours that she did not rule out the possibility of increasing the key rate in 2021.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was largely flat at 1,446.53 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,396.7 points.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

