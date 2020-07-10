Russian rouble weakens on coronavirus surge, oil price declines

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday as fears of renewed lockdown measures over record-breaking rises in new coronavirus cases in the United States drove investors away from risk assets.

At 0722 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 71.26 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 80.27 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.7% at $41.62 a barrel, ahead of the International Energy Agency publishing its monthly assessment of the oil market.

"The situation in the energy market will exert pressure on the currency," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank. He said rouble sales would also be facilitated by the weakening dynamics of other emerging market currencies.

According to a Reuters tally, the United States reported a record-breaking number - 60,500 - of new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, fuelling fears of more restrictive health measures that may harm the economic recovery and limit appetite to risk.

In addition, the United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the highest-ranking Chinese official yet over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority, a move likely to further ratchet up Sino-U.S. tensions.

Domestically, analysts said the Russian market will be focused on the central bank publishing its balance of payments data for the second quarter of 2020.

Russian stock indexes were lower on Friday. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 1,225.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 2,772.3.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.