Russian rouble weakens further in thin trade

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

September 04, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble moved lower in thin trade on Monday and market players said the outlook was for further weakness.

At 1525 GMT, the rouble was 0.75% weaker against the dollar at 96.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and down 0.4% versus the euro at 104.53 EURRUBTN=MCX. Against the yuan it eased 0.2% to 13.29 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Analysts at Bank of St Petersburg listed a series of factors weighing on the rouble, including capital flight, pressure on the budget and a worsening current account situation.

While these persisted, "the risks of a further decline in the national currency remain", they said in a note.

ALOR Broker said in a note: "We expect a continuation of the gradual depreciation of the rouble. Statements made last week by the heads of the central bank and the finance ministry about their intention to support the Russian currency had only a short-term impact on the market."

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $88.90.

Russian stock indexes were firmer, with the dollar-denominated RTS .IRTS up 0.77% to 1,063 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rising 1.1% to 3,265 points.

Financial marketplace banki.ru said in a commentary that the MOEX had support around 3,200 and looked set to press higher towards 3,400 on the back of positive sentiment on foreign stock markets and the high level of oil.

