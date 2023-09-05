Russian rouble weakens further as central bank worries about inflation

Updates rates, adds analyst and central bank comment

MOSCOW, Sept 5 - The Russian rouble weakened further against the dollar on Thursday, adding to the central bank's headaches as it gears up for its next rate meeting on Sept. 15.

At 1530 GMT, the rouble was nearly 1% weaker against the dollar at 97.82 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 104.89 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The central bank's last rate move was an emergency hike of 350 basis points on Aug. 15, taking the key rate to 12% in order to prop up the falling rouble which had hit a 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar.

The rouble bounced strongly after the rate rise, touching levels around 92.55, but since then has slid steadily despite a high oil price, particularly after exporters completed end-of-month rouble purchases last week to settle tax liabilities.

BCS analysts said the "obvious" next target was a return to 100 to the dollar. "Nothing is supporting the rouble. The descent continues," the brokerage wrote in a note.

Yevgeny Loktyukhov of Promsvyazbank said the rouble could revisit its lows if the dollar overcame technical resistance arund the 97.80-98.20 level.

Asked why the currency was weakening again despite a high oil price, Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexei Zabotkin told reporters it was being affected by increased demand for imports, supported by lending.

Responding to a question whether the bank was ready to make another unscheduled rate rise if the rouble weakened again below 100 to the dollar, Zabotkin said it does not target a specific exchange rate, but does consider the extent to which the level of the currency affects current inflation.

He said inflation was heading towards the upper end of the bank's forecast 5.0-6.5% range and "we do not exclude the possibility of a rise" in the key rate on Sept. 15.

The average forecast of 12 analysts and economists polled by Reuters in late August was for inflation to hit 6.5% by year-end, up from 5.6% forecast a month ago, and well above the central bank's 4% target.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.4% at $90.22 a barrel.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.95% at 1,053 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 3,270.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.