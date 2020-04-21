Russian rouble weakens further after plunge in global oil prices

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened further on Tuesday in reaction to an historic plunge in oil prices that will aggravate an economic slump in Russia triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. oil prices sank below $0 for the first time ever on Monday, after Moscow markets closed, as growing stockpiles of crude mean the United States is running out of storage space. U.S. prices, however, limped back into positive territory early on Tuesday. O/R

At 0744 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 76.25 after falling by 2.1% on Monday RUBUTSTN=MCX but was away from a four-year low of 81.97 hit a month ago.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.8% to trade at 82.61 EURRUBTN=MCX, near two-week lows, after falling nearly 2% on Monday as global oil prices crashed.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 9.8% at $23.08 a barrel.

The coronavirus crisis and lockdowns introduced to contain the virus have put the Russian economy on the brink of recession and is expected to boost unemployment. Oil is the country's biggest export.

The central bank has supported the rouble by recently increasing daily selling of foreign currency from state reserves, addressing a slide in oil prices to which its FX interventions are pegged.

The central bank is expected to take an extra step to cushion the economic contraction by cutting interest rates as soon as this Friday.

Russian stock indexes opened lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 4.3% at 1,022.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX slid 2% to 2,475.2 points.

Shares in Russia's oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM underperformed the broader market by losing 3.1% on the day ahead of its board decision on dividends. They dropped 1.9% on Monday as oil prices fell.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

