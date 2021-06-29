Russian rouble weakens as tax period passes, COVID cases surge

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, losing ground as the peak of a favourable domestic tax period passed and concerns over surging coronavirus cases at home and abroad tempered risk appetite.

The rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 72.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX at 0745 GMT and down 0.3% versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX at 86.22.

Russia is scrambling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, which authorities blame on the highly infectious Delta variant and new restrictions have been introduced to compel people to get vaccinated.

"Most global bourses are revealing concerns over renewed COVID-triggered lockdowns (actual and threatened)," said BCS Global Markets in a note, pointing to Russia as a place the Delta variant was spreading.

Expectations of more interest rate increases from Russia's central bank have lent the rouble a hand, with Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday saying the bank will consider raising its key rate by between 25 and 100 basis points from the current 5.5% at its next rate-setting meeting on July 23.

Higher rates make lending more expensive and increase the appeal of bank deposits, which is designed to keep inflation in check but negatively impacts on economic growth.

Nabiullina's comments were the only factor supporting demand for the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest in a note.

"We expect the rouble to be in the 72-72.50 range versus the dollar with risks of it weakening further," he added.

The rouble has now lost support of a month-end tax period which usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady $74.70 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 0.7% to 1,658.1 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX off 0.4% at 3,809.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neeely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.