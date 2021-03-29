Russian rouble weakens as oil prices slip, sanctions threat lingers

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday, heading towards 76 versus the dollar, pulled down by falling oil prices and the threat of imminent U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

At 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 75.86 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 89.41 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Rouble sales are prevailing in the morning session today, helped by a correction in oil prices and moderate weakening in emerging-market currencies," said Bogdan Zvarich of Promsvyazbank.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $63.93 a barrel.

"There remains the elephant in the room that is the U.S. threat of sanctions against Russia – bark or bite expected this week; jury is out," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russian assets have been under pressure since U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month said his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would "pay a price" for efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, allegations Moscow denies.

The market was bracing for new sanctions that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.

Russia's second-largest bank, VTB VTBR.MM, is ready to increase its OFZ treasury bond holdings should Russia decide to increase rouble state debt, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Monday, adding that he did not expect harsh new steps from the U.S. administration.

Yields on Russia's 10-year benchmark OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, were at 7.02% after jumping to 7.36% last week RU10YT=RR, their highest since last March.

The peak of a month-end tax period, which supports the rouble by prompting export-focused companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities, has now passed.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 1,457.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,512.1 points.

