Russian rouble weakens as oil prices slip, monthly tax payments end

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Thursday as demand for the local currency eased with monthly tax payments coming to an end, and as oil prices declined on increasing signs of slowing demand.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 64.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after falling to a one-week low of 64.49 in the previous day.

The dollar rebounded against emerging currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump said there could be a trade deal with China soon.

Against the euro, the rouble lost 0.2% to trade at 70.34 EURRUBTN=MCX, having touched its highest level since March at 69.92 earlier this week.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, fell further as Saudi Arabia quickly regained production volumes after an attack on its oil facilities earlier this month.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.25% at $62.24 a barrel.

There are no major internal drivers for the forex market, and external factors will continue having key impact, said Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump remains in focus. Trump pressed Ukraine's leader to investigate Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, according to a summary of a telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday.

Russian stock indexes edged higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,357. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,769.

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

