Russian rouble weakens as monthly tax payments end

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against a broadly stronger dollar on Friday, as monthly tax payments came to an end and as markets priced in expectations of an increase in state purchases of foreign currency.

The rouble was down 0.3% at 64.42 versus the dollar, as of 0731 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, ticking down from this week's peak of 63.61, touched on Tuesday. It shed 0.2% to 70.30 EURRUBTN=MCX against the euro.

The rouble is likely to weaken beyond the 64.50 mark against the dollar, Alor brokerage said in a note.

The currency lost support as month-end tax payments, which usually prompt export-focused companies to convert FX to meet local liabilities, came to an end.

Downside pressure on the rouble is likely to increase as the finance ministry is seen lifting daily purchases of FX for state coffers in October following an increase in global oil prices in September.

The rouble is likely to stay in a range of 64.0-64.5 against the dollar in the short term, gradually moving to the upper boundary, Promsvyazbank analysts said.

Russian stock indexes were down, pressured by a drop in oil prices. Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, declined 0.9% on demand worries and a faster-than-expected recovery in Saudi crude oil output. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slid 0.3% to 1,354.8 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,770.3 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Aditya Soni)

