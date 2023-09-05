News & Insights

Russian rouble weakens as investors eye 100/$ mark

September 05, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 5 - The Russian rouble opened lower on Tuesday, possibly hurt by expectations that foreign currency supply would dwindle after monthly tax payments completed at the end of August.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 97.42 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 104.88 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Nothing is supporting the rouble. The descent continues," Russian brokerage BCS wrote in a note.

"Technically, the 97 (per dollar) mark could provide resistance,.. but today it has been passed. The next obvious target looms at the 100 level."

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $88.43 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were little moved.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,057 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,276 points.

(Reporting by Reuters)

