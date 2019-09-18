Russian rouble weakens as fears over oil supply cool down

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slipped against the dollar on Wednesday after oil markets slowly recovered from a supply shock as Saudi Arabia pledged to restore output by the end of the month.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 64.4 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having touched the highest level since the end of July earlier this week.

Versus the euro, the rouble had gained 0.1% to trade at 71.22 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, extended losses early on Wednesday but then climbed slightly as Middle East tensions kept investors cautious.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was largely flat at $64.55 a barrel at 0730 GMT.

The United States said it believed the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.

Freedom Finance analysts expect oil prices to hover in the range of $60-70 per barrel at least until the end of the week. They forecast a rouble rate of 63.50-64.50 versus the dollar in the near future.

On Wednesday, investors will be watching the Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to deliver another U.S. interest rate cut.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,380 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was nearly flat at 2,819 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.