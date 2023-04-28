News & Insights

Russian rouble weakens ahead of central bank rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 28, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday, as month-end tax payments were due and ahead of an interest rate decision by the central bank, where inflationary risks are likely to limit room for monetary easing.

At 0721 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 81.52 roubles RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 89.79 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 11.76 roubles CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Weekly consumer prices rose marginally last week, data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters that the central bank will hold rates at 7.5%.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1030 GMT and Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on monetary policy and other issues at a media conference at 1200 GMT.

"We anticipate that the Russian currency may weaken in Friday trading on the back of the central bank decision and the upcoming long May Day weekend," said Otkritie Research Chief Analyst Andrei Kochetkov.

Market players tend to reduce their risk ahead of holidays. Russia celebrates May Day on May 1.

Month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities and support the rouble, are due on Friday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $78.70 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,025.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 2,654.5 points, its highest mark in a little over a year.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

