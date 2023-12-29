News & Insights

Russian rouble weakens against the dollar and euro after a sharp rise on fx sales

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 29, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar and euro on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, after it had sharply rose a day before, spurred by the central bank's announcement about volumes of foreign currency sales.

At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 89.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

It slid by 0.1% to trade at 99,72 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and also lost 0.5% against the yuan to 12,66 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Russian central bank said in a statement on Thursday that in the first half of 2024, it will add currency sales of 11.8 billion roubles ($131.00 million) a day to the volume of foreign exchange operations announced by the Russian Finance Ministry.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.43% on the day to $77.48 a barrel. O/R

Russian stock indexes were also declining.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.74% at 1,082.84. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.37% lower at 3,090.73.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.