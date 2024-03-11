News & Insights

Russian rouble weakens against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 11, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

By 0640 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.2% lower at 90.80 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX fell 0.4% to 99.30 and it slipped 0.1% to 12.61 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Oil prices extended last week's losses on concern about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk linked to the Middle East and Russia limited the decline. O/R

Russia's Sinara investment bank said in a note the rouble could have a volatile week due to upcoming large Eurobond repayments, foreign exchange futures expiration and the presidential elections.

On the other hand, extra foreign currency sales by exporters ahead of the income tax payment deadline on March 28 could provide some support for the rouble.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.38% to 1,165.45. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.47% to 3,331.14.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.