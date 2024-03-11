Russian rouble weakens against dollar

By 0640 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.2% lower at 90.80 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX fell 0.4% to 99.30 and it slipped 0.1% to 12.61 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Oil prices extended last week's losses on concern about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk linked to the Middle East and Russia limited the decline. O/R

Russia's Sinara investment bank said in a note the rouble could have a volatile week due to upcoming large Eurobond repayments, foreign exchange futures expiration and the presidential elections.

On the other hand, extra foreign currency sales by exporters ahead of the income tax payment deadline on March 28 could provide some support for the rouble.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.38% to 1,165.45. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.47% to 3,331.14.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

