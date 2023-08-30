Russian rouble weakens again in early trade

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened again in early trade on Wednesday, labouring against a seasonal decrease in the supply of foreign currency after exporters completed rouble purchases to pay their monthly corporate taxes.

Traders say the rouble could face a seasonal shortage of foreign currency supply from exporters in the coming weeks despite informal agreements with the authorities to increase sales of their foreign exchange earnings.

The rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 96.03 RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 0.6% at 104.24 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It shed 0.4% to 13.15 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $85.82 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index .IRTS was down 0.4% at 1,056 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% up at 3,217 points.

