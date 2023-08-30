Russian rouble weakens after tax payments, hovers near 2-week low vs euro

Updates at 1514 GMT

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened again on Wednesday, labouring against a seasonal decrease in the supply of foreign currency after exporters completed rouble purchases to pay their monthly corporate taxes.

Traders say the rouble could face a seasonal shortage of foreign currency supply from exporters in the coming weeks despite informal agreements with the authorities to increase sales of their foreign exchange earnings.

"Taking into account the end of the tax period, we expect the rouble to show no appreciation and remain at current levels in the coming days," analysts at BSPB said in a note.

By 1514 GMT, the rouble was0.7% weaker against the dollar at 96.11RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 1.4% to trade at 105.1 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It shed 0.5% against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCXto 13.15.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $85.58 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index .IRTSwas down 0.7% at 1,053 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXwas flat at 3,212 points.

