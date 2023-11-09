Russian rouble weakening was down to overheating demand, imports - central bank

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The rouble's weakening this year reflected an overheating of internal demand and the increased demand for imports, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina said the rouble was now stabilising, in part due to high interest rates. The central bank hiked rates to 15% in late October.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.