Russian rouble weakening was down to overheating demand, imports - central bank

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

November 09, 2023 — 02:17 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The rouble's weakening this year reflected an overheating of internal demand and the increased demand for imports, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina said the rouble was now stabilising, in part due to high interest rates. The central bank hiked rates to 15% in late October.

