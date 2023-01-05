Russian rouble up vs dollar, euro in light trade

Credit: REUTERS/MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY

January 05, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Maxim Rodionov for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday.

At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.85% to 75.50 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian stock indexes were on the rise in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.21% at 961.27 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.04% to 2,169 points.

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery .

The rouble endured a volatile year in 2022, slumping to a record low 120 per dollar in March soon after Russia shook markets by sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, but then recovered on the support of capital controls and a collapse in imports.

The imposition of a Western oil price cap and embargo hurt the rouble in December, but analysts expect the currency to remain relatively resilient in 2023 thanks to Russia's strong current account surplus.

Trading activity is expected to be low this week and recover to regular levels after Jan. 9, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.