Russian rouble up from recent lows, Navalny and Belarus in focus

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly in jittery trade on Friday, moving away from recent lows it hit amid mounting geopolitical risks related to the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

At 0801 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 75.13 RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering near its weakest level since April of 76 that it hit last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to 88.95 EURRUBTN=MCX, heading away from its weakest level since 2016 of 89.8050 that it also touched last week. The rouble is still far from levels of around 70 against the euro seen early this year.

Markets are watching non-farm payrolls data from the United States. If the data is strong, it will boost the dollar globally and could send the rouble to 75.5-76 versus the greenback, Rosbank said in a note.

Market volatility is likely to increase later in the day as the U.S. market will be closed for a holiday on Monday.

Weighing on demand for Russian assets, European Union sources said the bloc will likely impose new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of Navalny, but not straightaway to give time to uncover culprits.

Political turmoil in Belarus continued, weighing on Russian assets due to concerns that Moscow may offer a helping hand to its neighbour and interfere in political processes there, which could lead to more anti-Russian sanctions.

On Thursday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko promoted hardline loyalists to top security posts in an effort to strengthen his grip after weeks of protests.

On the stock market, Russian indexes inched higher, pricing in a 0.3% increase in Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 to $44.23 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% to 1,233.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,943.0 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.