Russian rouble up from four-year lows as oil prices inch higher

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained in early trade on Tuesday, heading away from the lowest levels since 2016 it reached earlier this month, as oil prices inched higher and other emerging-market currencies pared losses.

At 0751 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar 73.73 RUBUTSTN=MCX up from last week's 75.49, its weakest since late February 2016.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 1.7% to 81.96 EURRUBTN=MCX, up from the 85.00 it touched a week ago, its weakest since early 2016.

The rouble has lost around 15% of its value against the dollar so far this year, taking a double hit from a slump in oil prices and a global sell-off related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Russian authorities pledged to ensure financial stability despite external shocks, but the Bank of Russia is not expected to follow other global central banks and slash interest rates.

A Reuters poll showed the central bank is likely to hold its key rate unchanged at 6% at the board meeting on Friday.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold an unscheduled online press conference after the meeting to explain the rate move and the position regarding the impact of the coronavirus on monetary policy, the bank said on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.4% at $31.07 a barrel after a massive drop on the previous day.

Higher oil prices propped up Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.1% to 978,3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% higher at 2,284.3 points.

"Russian stocks are expected to edge higher today in a relief rally after yesterday's rout in the U.S.," Alfa Bank said in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com

