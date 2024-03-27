Russian rouble unchanged against the US dollar

By 0715 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.02% higher at 92.68 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.600 to 92.838.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX rose 0.13% to 100.30 and gained 0.18% to 12.78 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1% to $85.40 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.33% to 1,119.86. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.27% to 3,294.68.

($1 = 92.6800 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

