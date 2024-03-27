News & Insights

Russian rouble unchanged against the US dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 27, 2024 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

By 0715 GMT, the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was 0.02% higher at 92.68 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.600 to 92.838.

Against the euro, the rouble EURRUBTN=MCX rose 0.13% to 100.30 and gained 0.18% to 12.78 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1% to $85.40 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.33% to 1,119.86. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.27% to 3,294.68.

($1 = 92.6800 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.