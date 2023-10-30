News & Insights

Russian rouble ticks up after central bank rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

October 30, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Felix Light for Reuters ->

The Russian rouble opened up slightly on Monday, helped by the central bank's key rate hike to 15% on Friday and the reintroduction of mandatory sales of foreign currency earnings earlier in October.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.66% stronger against the dollar at 93.52 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.84% to trade at 98.75 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.46% against the yuan to 12.74 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Alexei Antonov, head of Alor Broker's investment consulting division said in a note the rouble's strengthening was likely to be moderate, with the boost offered by the rate decision and mandatory sales of forex earnings offset by an increase in the money supply.

"Therefore, we are not counting on any strong strengthening of the Russian currency", Antonov said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.54% at $89.09 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.93% to 1,089 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.31% higher at 3,233 points.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

