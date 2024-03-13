Russian rouble strengthens vs dollar, buoyed by oil prices

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, regaining some of the ground lost on the previous day, supported by rising oil prices.

At 0810 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 91.72 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 100.25 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 12.72 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble could recover during today's session on the back of firming energy prices, said Bogdan Zvarich of Banki.ru.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $82.20 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,146.19 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,335.41 points.

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova Editing by Ros Russell)

