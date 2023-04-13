Russian rouble strengthens vs dollar as oil prices stay high

By 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 81.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was steady at 89.98 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had gained 0.4% against the yuan to 11.84 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Limited FX supply has hampered the rouble, but tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities should buttress the rouble later in the month.

Russia's diminishing current account surplus, which shrank by about 73% in January-March as the value of exports decreased and imports recovered, is also harming the rouble.

"There is still a balance between demand and supply of foreign currency at current values," Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov said in a note, expecting the rouble to stay between 81.5 and 82.5 to the dollar in the absence of strong drivers in either direction.

After spending much of last year as the world's best-performing currency, the rouble has suffered after the West imposed new sanctions on Russia's oil exports in the form of an oil price cap and an EU embargo on its sea-borne crude exports.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $87.2 a barrel, but close to a more than 10-week high set the previous session.

"Elevated crude prices should provide a tailwind to Russian equities," said Alfa Bank Equity Strategist John Walsh.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 979.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,534.4 points.

