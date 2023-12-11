News & Insights

Russian rouble strengthens towards 91 vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 11, 2023 — 02:46 am EST

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

By 0728 GMT the rouble had strengthened by 0.4% against the dollar at 91.51 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was unchanged at 98.64 versus the euro. EURRUBTN=MCX It had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.72. CNYRUBTOM=MCX

"The rouble is a bit surprising as it is not showing December's traditional weakness," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov. "The technical picture for the rouble has improved significantly."

The rouble has weakened for two weeks running after the end of the month-end tax period.

It had previously registered seven weeks of gains, rebounding from more than 100 to the dollar thanks to reduced capital outflows since Putin's October introduction of forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue by exporters.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $76.38 a barrel.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.