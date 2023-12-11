Russian rouble strengthens towards 91 vs dollar

By 0728 GMT the rouble had strengthened by 0.4% against the dollar at 91.51 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was unchanged at 98.64 versus the euro. EURRUBTN=MCX It had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.72. CNYRUBTOM=MCX

"The rouble is a bit surprising as it is not showing December's traditional weakness," said Alor Broker's Alexei Antonov. "The technical picture for the rouble has improved significantly."

The rouble has weakened for two weeks running after the end of the month-end tax period.

It had previously registered seven weeks of gains, rebounding from more than 100 to the dollar thanks to reduced capital outflows since Putin's October introduction of forced conversion of some foreign currency revenue by exporters.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $76.38 a barrel.

