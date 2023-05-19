Russian rouble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions

By 0803 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 79.93 RUBUTSTN=MCX, and had gained 0.4% to trade at 86.22 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.37 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Limited activity by exporters in terms of foreign currency sales has seen the rouble weaken from about 76 to the dollar in the last week.

Analysts do not expect the rouble to weaken much further in light of approaching month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $76.34 a barrel.

On Friday, the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations said it was imposing more sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and Britain separately targeted companies linked to the theft of Ukrainian grain and those involved in the shipment of Russian energy.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

"New sanctions restrictions in the run-up to the weekend could limit purchases on Friday," said Alor Broker in a note.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% at 1,030.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 2,615.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.