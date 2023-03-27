Russian rouble strengthens as tax payments beckon, oil prices rise

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 27, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday, supported by rising oil prices and this week's month-end tax payment, which usually sees exporters convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 76.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX, recovering after clipping a near one-week low at market opening.

It had gained 0.3% to trade at 82.49 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.13 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble could test the lower boundary of the 76-77 range against the dollar in today's trading, said Promsvyazbank analyst Egor Zhilnikov.

"The approaching end of tax payments and also a rather favourable backdrop on energy markets will show support," Zhilnikov said.

Taxes this month are due on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $75.80 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.5% to 992.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,415.9 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

