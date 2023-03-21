Russian rouble strengthens amid China talks, increased supply of forex

March 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, helped by an increased foreign currency supply as exporters prepare to make tax payments, and optimism about the Russian economy amid the backdrop of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.35% stronger against the U.S. dollar at 76.89 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.4% to trade at 82.36 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.28% against the yuan to 11.61 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst for banki.ru, said in a note that the rouble would on Tuesday attempt to regain some of the losses it posted last week, fuelled by exporters selling foreign currency to make tax payments. "As a result, by the end of the day, the dollar/rouble pair may retreat below 77 roubles and consolidate under this mark", he said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.10% at $72.98 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down slightly.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.11% to 978.07 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.25% lower at 2391.16 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Varun H K)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.