Russian rouble strengthens ahead of central bank rate decision

By Alexander Marrow

April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered early losses to strengthen on Friday, as month-end tax payments were due and ahead of an interest rate decision by the central bank, where inflationary risks are likely to limit room for monetary easing.

By 0858 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger at 81.05 roubles to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.7% to trade at 89.07 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 11.68 roubles CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Weekly consumer prices rose marginally last week, data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters that the central bank will hold rates at 7.5%.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1030 GMT and Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on monetary policy and other issues at a media conference at 1200 GMT.

"We anticipate that the Russian currency may weaken in Friday trading on the back of the central bank decision and the upcoming long May Day weekend," said Otkritie Research Chief Analyst Andrei Kochetkov.

Market players tend to reduce their risk ahead of holidays. Russia celebrates May Day on May 1.

However, Promsvyazbank analysts said any indications of future rate hikes from the central bank could see the rouble strengthen past 81 to the dollar.

The rouble is about to lose the support of month-end tax payments, due on Friday, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $77.69 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,027.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,641.0 points, earlier hitting its highest mark in a little over a year.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

