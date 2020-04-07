Russian rouble, stocks up on hopes for global oil output cut

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble posted gains for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday and stock indexes inched higher, pricing in rising oil prices amid hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut output at a meeting on Thursday.

At 0753 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 75.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was flat at 82.09 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble received a boost as oil prices rose on hopes that the world's leading producers of crude will agree to cut output as the coronavirus pandemic crushes demand, even as analysts warn a global recession may be deeper than expected and big production cuts will be needed. O/R

"The OPEC+ deal may become the short-term driver [for the rouble], we don't rule out the rouble's move towards 72-74 versus the dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.8% at $33.67 a barrel.

Inflation in Russia, which was below expectations in March, also plays on the rouble side as it raises the chances of a rate cut by the central bank, Polevoy said.

The possible rate cut makes investments in Russian treasury OFZ bonds more attractive as this move will drive prices of the rouble-denominated papers higher.

Yields of Russia's 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their prices, hovered at 6.79%, far below levels of 8.5% seen amid the sell-off in mid-March RU10YT=RR.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 2.8% higher at 1,113.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 1.8% to 2,670.0 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Ed Osmond)

