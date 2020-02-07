Russian rouble, stocks up ahead of central bank rate decision

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly and stock indexes inched higher ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Friday, with markets pricing in a recovery in oil prices. Analysts polled by Reuters in late January had on average predicted that the central bank will cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 6% as inflation hovered well below its 4% target. [nL8N2A04RJ] But a recent spike in volatility in financial markets and the rouble, due to concerns about the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, may speak for holding the rate after five consecutive cuts in 2019. A government reshuffle in Russia that unexpectedly took place last month is also seen as a factor that favours postponing a rate cut as it raises uncertainty about fiscal spending. The rouble was 0.2% stronger at 63.25 by 0712 GMT , heading away from its two-month low of 64.11 hit earlier this week amid a global increase in risk aversion due to the outbreak of the new flu-like virus. Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 69.41 . The central bank's statement on its monetary policy plans that will accompany the rate decision will be the main factor that can affect the rouble, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank. The rate decision is due at 1030 GMT, which will be followed by a news conference with Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina at 1200 GMT. Russian stock indexes traded higher, following a 0.5% increase in Brent crude futures to $55.16 per barrel The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,547.7. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 3,108.0, climbing towards its all-time high of 3,226.89 hit in late January before a global market sell-off began. Shares in Russian oil giant Rosneft underperformed the market by falling 2.4% on the day to 464.4 roubles ($7.33). For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 63.3525 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/

