Russian rouble, stocks steady in face of global sell-off

June 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dipped slightly at the start of trading on Wednesday, while stocks held steady, shielded from the widespread global sell-off of recent days by Moscow's capital controls.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 56.74 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had slipped 0.1% to trade at 59.19 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The currency remains near multi-year highs thanks to Russia's surging current account surplus and capital controls - recently softened - that Moscow introduced after the imposition of Western sanctions in a bid to stop a run on the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were also insulated from the turmoil on global markets in trading on Wednesday morning in Moscow.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.25% to 1275.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2291.4 points.

Russia's political and business elite descended on St. Petersburg on Wednesday for Russia's annual economic forum.

Once a symbol of the Kremlin's openness to international investment, this year's conference features panels addressing sanctions and a lack of Western businesses.

Hundreds of companies have pulled out of Russia in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation."

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

