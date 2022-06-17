Russian rouble, stocks steady, defy global volatility

Updates prices

June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained slightly on Friday, while stock markets dipped but remained steady compared with the extreme volatility of major U.S. and European bourses over recent days.

At 1225 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 56.35 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was up 0.2% versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX at 58.90, reversing earlier losses.

At Russia's flagship annual economic forum in St. Petersburg, top Russian policymakers said the Russian economy was holding up better than expected in the face of unprecedented Western sanctions.

But in a stark warning, the head of state-run Sberbank, the country's largest lender and a bellwether for the wider economic, said Russia could take 10 years to return to its pre-sanction levels.

Russian stock indexes also edged down in the first two hours of trading.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.1% to 1,315.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 2,353.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Editing by William Maclean and Aditya Soni)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.