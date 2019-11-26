Russian rouble, stocks steady as markets eye U.S-China trade deal

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and stock indexes were steady at Tuesday's opening as players watched developments around the U.S.-China negotiations on a trade deal, with trading activity fading globally ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was virtually unchanged at 63.95 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and was stable at 70.43 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The rouble volatility has decreased to multi-year lows. Our model suggests that the dollar/rouble rate looks balanced above the 65 mark but we don't see clear drivers for higher rouble volatility," Promsvyzbank analysts said in a note.

From a technical analysis point of view, the rouble's easing beyond the 64.10 level against the dollar would open the door for further weakening to 65.5, which seems to be a "strategic target for the rouble's slide this year," Alor Brokerage said.

The Russian finance ministry will reveal details on Tuesday of its weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds, due on Wednesday. Demand for OFZ bonds is seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards Russian assets.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady on the day at $63.63 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were looking for a new impetus. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,453.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,953.1 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

