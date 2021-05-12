Russian rouble, stocks slip on U.S. inflation data

By 1450 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 74.46 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.87 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could fuel financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation.

The higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data and increased market volatility could see the rouble weaken to 74.5 versus the dollar on Wednesday, analysts from Sberbank CIB said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $69.55 a barrel.

Earlier, the Russian finance ministry saw demand of 61 billion roubles ($821.38 million) at two OFZ auctions, selling 45 billion roubles worth of bonds.

The government's OFZ bonds used to be popular among foreign investors for their yields, but the share of foreigners holding OFZs fell to 20.9% by the end of March, its lowest since November 2015.

Raiffeisen Bank analysts said non-resident investors had returned to the OFZ market in the last two weeks of April, an important factor in the rouble's appreciation in the past month.

Russian stock indexes dropped on the U.S. inflation data, paring earlier gains.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,545.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was unchanged at 3,653.1 points.

Moscow-listed depositary receipts in e-commerce firm Ozon OZON.O were down 2.3% after earlier gains, following the stock's inclusion in the MSCI Russia Index, in line with analyst forecasts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested Russia should impose extra taxes or other penalties on companies that show "greed" by shifting profits abroad.

($1 = 74.2650 roubles)

