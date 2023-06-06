Russian rouble, stocks slip after Ukraine dam breach

By 0833 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 81.33 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.3% to trade at 87.08 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had lost 0.3% to 11.41 against the yuan CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export had hit a more than one-month high in the previous session, supporting the rouble. On Tuesday, it was down 2.1% at $75.10 a barrel.

The rouble drew support from higher FX sales by Russian firms that are accumulating cash for dividend payments and an upcoming increase in FX sales by the finance ministry.

"But there is not much to be happy about - such steps mean the budget is short of oil and gas revenues," said Alor Broker.

The market is looking ahead to Friday, when the central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 7.5%.

Russian stocks opened lower on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.9% at 1,028.7 points, a near four-week low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% lower at 2,655.6 points, a near two-week low.

"There are no signs of panic yet, however, while dividend payments and announcements are continuing to provide support, so after a refreshing correction, the market could well reach new highs this week," Sinara Investment Bank said.

