Russian rouble, stocks slightly up; Trump, OFZ bonds in focus

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Tuesday and stock indexes rose, pricing in higher oil prices, as investors hoped that a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump would shed some light on U.S.-China trade talks.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 63.83 RUBUTSTN=MCX and gained 0.1% to trade at 70.43 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Trump's speech could clear lingering uncertainty about the trade row between Washington and Beijing and shift risk perceptions globally.

"We will be looking for clarity on the status of U.S.-China trade talks, as well as the President's comments on the U.S. economy and Fed policy," VTB Capital said in a note.

Domestically, Russian rouble-denominated government bonds, or OFZs, are in spotlight as the finance ministry on Tuesday is set to reveal parameters of its weekly OFZ bond auctions scheduled for Wednesday.

OFZ bonds are popular among foreign investors thanks to lucrative yields, and demand for such bonds is seen as a gauge of the market sentiment towards Russian assets.

In October, foreigners increased their OFZ holdings by 233 billion roubles ($3.65 billion), central bank data showed earlier this month.

That was the largest monthly inflow into OFZs in U.S. dollar terms since April 2013, JPMorgan said in a note.

"Subsequently, net foreign cumulative inflows into the OFZ market this year increased to $16.4 billion. This is currently the largest yearly cumulative foreign inflow into a liquid EMEA EM bond market during the past five years," JPMorgan said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $62.40 a barrel after falling on the previous day.

Russian stock indexes traced oil prices higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,465.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX added 0.3% to 2,969.3 points, heading towards its all-time high of 3,009.1 hit last week.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 63.8166 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.