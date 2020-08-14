Russian rouble, stocks slide on profit-taking, lower oil

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday and stock indexes inched lower after strong gains the day before as some market players decided to lock in profits ahead of the weekend, keeping an eye on the political crisis in Belarus.

At 0802 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.25 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from levels of 72.95 seen on Thursday. Against the euro, the rouble was 0.3% weaker at 86.46 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Players' intention to exit rouble positions could steer the market on Friday, Alor Brokerage said, adding that the rouble is likely to stay in the range of 71.70-73.70 against the dollar.

The rouble firmed this week despite geopolitical risks related to Sino-U.S. trade disputes and events in neighbouring Belarus, where demonstrators clashed with police in protests against alleged vote rigging in the presidential election.

On Thursday, the Belarusian leadership began releasing thousands of detainees in a bid to quell the protests posing the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $44.64 a barrel, adding to downside pressure on Russian markets.

"We expect some profit-taking among Russia investors following a strong week that has seen the RTS index add 3.7%," Alfa Bank said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,311.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 3,050.5 points.

Shares in Rosneft were down 0.7% on the day ROSN.MM after the country's largest oil producer swung back to profit in the second quarter.

"Despite the relatively wide range of consensus estimates and the highly volatile nature of the macro environment in the quarter, we consider this to be a positive event for the stock," BCS Brokerage said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich )

