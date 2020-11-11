Russian rouble, stocks recover further; Eurobonds and OFZs in focus

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Wednesday, extending gains it posted after results from the U.S. election, while stocks reached their highest since August.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 76.09 RUBUTSTN=MCX. The currency hit 75.75 on Monday, its strongest level since Sept. 22.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.5% to 89.99 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble traded around 61 to the dollar and 70 against the euro in early-2020 before oil prices plunged and the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

The rouble can anchor at around 76 against the dollar on Wednesday, Sberbank CIB said.

The finance ministry is on investors' radar as it places sovereign Eurobonds denominated in euros this week, tapping the global debt market for the first time since 2019.

"The Russian Ministry of finance chose an appropriate moment for the placement of Eurobonds, in our view, given the growth in global risk appetite," BCS Brokerage said.

In the domestic market, the finance ministry will offer an unlimited amount of two OFZ treasury bonds, testing appetite for debt which used to be popular among foreign investors thanks to its yield. These auctions usually buttress the rouble.

In the past few weeks, the ministry borrowed a record amount at its auctions, with the main demand seen coming from Russian major banks.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.7% at $44.79 a barrel, its highest since early-September, supporting Russian stocks indexes. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.6% to 1,253.1. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 3,029.5 points, a level last seen on Aug. 27.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

