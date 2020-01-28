Russian rouble, stocks pare losses caused by outbreak of Chinese virus

The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Tuesday, paring heavy losses it suffered the day before as oil prices fell and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China fuelled risk aversion among investors.
